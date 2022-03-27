Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.73.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$37.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.36.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

