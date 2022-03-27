The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €18.10 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €18.10 ($19.89) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.28 ($20.08).

Shares of PSM opened at €11.85 ($13.02) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

