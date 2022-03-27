Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on Leoni in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

LEO stock opened at €9.01 ($9.90) on Wednesday. Leoni has a 1-year low of €6.84 ($7.52) and a 1-year high of €18.50 ($20.33). The firm has a market cap of $294.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.67 and its 200-day moving average is €11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

