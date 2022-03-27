CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €59.00 by Morgan Stanley

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.14 ($86.97).

ETR COP opened at €53.60 ($58.90) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a twelve month high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 41.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.16.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

