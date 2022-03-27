CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.92 ($70.24).

Shares of EVD opened at €58.26 ($64.02) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a 12-month high of €72.68 ($79.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.98.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

