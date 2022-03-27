Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) versus CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Head-To-Head Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 42.72% 23.73% 3.64% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

83.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 550.75, meaning that its stock price is 54,975% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $3.32 billion 1.05 $1.45 billion $16.07 2.93 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) -9.31

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mr. Cooper Group and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats CCUR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About CCUR (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

