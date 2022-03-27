Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

