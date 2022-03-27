STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.99. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 522,947 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

