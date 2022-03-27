Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £1,868.78 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd bought 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,460.22).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.12).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.19).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

