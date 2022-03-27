Insider Selling: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Sells 11,460 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.21. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.57).

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.