Insider Selling: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Sells 11,460 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25).
Shares of TW opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.21. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.
About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.