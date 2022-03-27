Bradley Grafton Gray Sells 166,979 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £197,035.22 ($259,393.39).

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.56) on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

