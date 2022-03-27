Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

SILK stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

