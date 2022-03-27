Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.84.

Tencent stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $438.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

