P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
P&F Industries stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.
About P&F Industries
