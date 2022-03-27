Zacks Investment Research Comments on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

