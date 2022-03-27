Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immatics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
