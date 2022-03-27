Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immatics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Immatics stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $470.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

