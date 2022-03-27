Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

OVV stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

