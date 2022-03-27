Genetron (GTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH opened at $2.91 on Friday. Genetron has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

