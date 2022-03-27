Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

