PowerUp Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on March 30th (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

PowerUp Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 30th. PowerUp Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.