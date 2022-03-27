Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $20.01. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 177,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF.

