Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 429,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,187,424 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.33.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.