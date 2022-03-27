Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 429,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,187,424 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.33.
The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.
About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
