Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 13122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

