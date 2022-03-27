Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 30th

Monterey Bio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 30th. Monterey Bio Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRYU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000.

