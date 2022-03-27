America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 4th

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

