Traders Purchase Large Volume of Westwater Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 895 call options.
Shares of WWR stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
