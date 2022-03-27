Traders Purchase Large Volume of Westwater Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 895 call options.

Shares of WWR stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.