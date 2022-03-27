Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,393 call options.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

