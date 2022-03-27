Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
