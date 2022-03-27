Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 20.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.