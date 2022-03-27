Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

