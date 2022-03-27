Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
BCLI stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
