Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.21 ($63.97).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €50.97 ($56.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.81. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

