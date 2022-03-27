Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.83 ($4.21).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.