Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at Scotiabank

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

