Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $326.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Denbury reported sales of $251.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 932,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,745. Denbury has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denbury by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Denbury by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Denbury by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.