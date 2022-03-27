Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $61,794,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. 523,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,200. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.