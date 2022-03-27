Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. EQT posted sales of $949.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,258,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

