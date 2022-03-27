OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will announce $309.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPK shares. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,793,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

