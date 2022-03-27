Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.56 million and $1.26 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.50 or 0.07010235 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.16 or 1.00037733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043550 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

