VideoCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

