Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.28. The stock had a trading volume of 463,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $146.33 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

