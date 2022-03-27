Nabox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Nabox coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nabox has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.37 or 0.07012359 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,672.42 or 0.99847661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043644 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,919,965,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nabox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

