Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce $410.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 2,848,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

