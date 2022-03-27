FIO Protocol Market Cap Tops $47.38 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.38 million and $14.52 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002407 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003620 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,688,714 coins and its circulating supply is 484,033,283 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

