Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) will report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.10. Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

RY stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 618,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,629. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

