Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.64. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $167,076,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 2,684,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,839. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

