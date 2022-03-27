ZENZO Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $304,849.14 and $173.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00192398 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00023984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00419832 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.