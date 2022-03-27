QuarkChain Trading 40% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 40% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $146.65 million and $386.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

