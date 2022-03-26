Minter Network (BIP) Trading Up 15.3% This Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $2,956.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00203845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00192997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00028882 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.99 or 0.07021493 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,641,955,864 coins and its circulating supply is 5,436,746,297 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

