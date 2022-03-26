Zacks: Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.62 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 548,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.04.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.