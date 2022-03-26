Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will report $63.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $67.07 million. High Tide posted sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $271.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $285.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $373.88 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

HITI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

HITI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 366,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,760. The firm has a market cap of $309.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. High Tide has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth $369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

