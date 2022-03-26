Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 442 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify stock traded down $25.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,271. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,191.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

